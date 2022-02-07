Australia to open borders to vaccinated travellers

After a very long two years with strict border control and lockdown-related rules, Australia is now set to open its borders to unvaccinated travellers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement earlier today that the borders will reopen on 21 February.

This will be welcome news for the majority of sectors, as Australia’s March 2020 lockdown let to its government closing the borders and preventing the majority of foreigners from entering the country.

Some international students as well as select skilled migrants started to be let in from December 2021.

