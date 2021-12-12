The Australian Federal Police have revealed their drug destruction program has burned more than $5 billion worth of illegal drugs in 2021.

More than 25 tonnes of drugs have been destroyed at specialised furnaces across the country after the AFP “ramped up pressure” on criminals attempting to import drugs.

Nearly 20 tonnes of stimulants including methamphetamine, MDMA and amphetamines have been destroyed this year, while 1.3 tonnes of cocaine and 2.2 tonnes of cannabis went up in smoke.

Footage shared by the force shows how the drugs are burned in a safe and controlled manner.

Sign up to our newsletters here.