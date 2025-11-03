Speeding motorcyclist performs wheelie not realising police are right behind him

This is the moment a speeding motorcyclist performs a wheelie in front of police officers, unaware that they are right behind him.

Footage released by Queensland Police shows a rider speeding on the Bruce Highway in Tanawha, Queensland, on 20 October.

He was pulled over by officers who questioned him on his knowledge of the speed limit.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly detected travelling 155 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. He was issued with nine demerit points and AU$3,008 (£1496) worth of traffic infringement notices (TINs), and also received a six-month licence suspension.