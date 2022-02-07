Australia to reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from February 21

Australia will lift its strict travel ban for all vaccinated tourists and business travellers from 21 February, the prime minister has confirmed.

Scott Morrison announced the move on Monday after he and senior ministers agreed the country’s borders should be reopened to all double-jabbed visa holders.

Travellers who have a legitimate medical reason for not being vaccinated can apply for a travel exemption, according to home affairs minister Karen Andrews.

The move comes almost two years after Australia first imposed a near total ban on international travel to slow the spread of Covid.

