Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison described social media as a ‘coward’s palace’ and warned that digital platforms including Facebook should be held liable for defamatory comments posted anonymously.

Australia defied the tech companies by creating a law that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream violent images.

Morrison said: “Social media has become a coward’s palace where people can just go on there, not say who they are, destroy people’s lives and say the most foul and offensive things to people, and do so with impunity.”