Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton failed on his most basic of tasks when engaging in geopolitical talks with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook in Seoul.

Dutton didn’t seem to grasp the concept at all; first holding his hand up like a boxer displaying his strength and then going with the wrong hand when Mr Wook tried to correct him.

It is perhaps not the greatest start to a week of talks you’ve ever seen, but in the pantheon of ministerial gaffes when on foreign trips he might not fare too badly.