Australian TV hosts Karl Stefanovic and Alex Cullen have shocked viewers after making a sex joke about the Queen as she was seen using a walking stick while attending a service at Westminster Abbey.

“She was using a cane. She’s 95,” Nine Network’s Alex Cullen said while reporting about yesterday’s headlines, to which Stefanovic replied: “She could use it to beat you up.”

Stefanovic then said: “She would smash you” to which Cullen said: “She would smash me and then jump on me.”

“I suppose she is single,” Stefanovic added, after which the panel began laughing.