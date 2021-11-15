Austria orders nationwide Covid lockdown for unvaccinated citizens

Austria has introduced a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated citizens, amid rising coronavirus cases. A third of the country's population have not had the jab, with 1,700 cases per 100,000 people in 18 to 59-year-olds.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said: "On the one hand, we face the significantly more infectious Delta variant, but on the other hand, unfortunately too, the vaccination rate in this country is far too low."

Unvaccinated people aged 12 and over will only be allowed outside for work, shopping or going for a walk, with fines of up to €1,450 for those caught disobeying the rules.