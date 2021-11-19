Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

The national shutdown will come into force on Monday, and the whole of the country’s population will also be required to get vaccinated against the disease by February.

Austria introduced a lockdown for all those who were unvaccinated on Monday but since then infections have continued to set new records.

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said a lockdown could not be ruled out for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

