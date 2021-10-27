Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out his Autumn Budget on Wednesday, pledging that it will start "the work of preparing for a new economy" after Covid-19.

An end to public sector pay restraints and a minimum wage rise are just two of the announcements Mr Sunak is set to unveil, with around two million workers set for a pay rise when the National Living Wage is increased from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour.

The chancellor will also share plans for the "levelling up" of transport and will commit £6bn to the NHS.

