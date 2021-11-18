Azeem Rafiq believes “hundreds and thousands” of cricketers could follow his lead by sharing experiences of racism in the game.

Mr Rafiq rocked the sporting world with a damning appearance in front of MPs on the DCMS select committee, offering disturbing details of his own experiences of racial harassment and discrimination at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The 30-year-old spoke of the abuse he suffered in the dressing room, as well as the "inhuman" treatment he received from Martyn Moxon, the club’s director.

