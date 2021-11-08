British Airways and Virgin celebrated the US finally reopening to international tourists with a historic duel take-off at Heathrow Airport.

The unprecedented travel ban, implemented in March 2020, saw travellers only allowed into the States for a handful of “essential reasons”.

Entry restrictions were finally lifted on 8 November for all fully vaccinated arrivals, a moment that was celebrated by BA and Virgin.

Brilliant footage from onboard one aircraft shows passengers cheering as the airlines staged a simultaneous take-off, with the other plane taking off at the same time.

Both aircraft are bound for New York.

