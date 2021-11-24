The House of Commons will review its rules around MPs bringing children or infants into the chamber, speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has announced.

He made the comments ahead of PMQs, a day after Labour MP Stella Creasy was informed it was against the rules to bring a child to a debate at Westminster Hall after she did so on Tuesday.

"It's extremely important that parents of babies and young children are able to participate fully in the work of this house," Mr Hoyle said, confirming he has asked a committee of MPs to review the rules.

