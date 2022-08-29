Baby born in India with ‘horn’ instead of legs

A baby has been born in India with a ‘horn’-like structure instead of legs.

The child was delivered on 26 August at the Manpura Primary Health Center, in the country’s Shivpuri district.

Doctors immediately referred the mother and newborn to special doctors in the Special Newborn Care Unit at Shivpuri District Hospital. Both remain in a stable condition.

A doctor at the hospital has stated that the newborn is severely undeveloped, weighing just 2.31 lbs.

