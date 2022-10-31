Hero nine-year-old girl explains how she escaped kidnapper with baby brother in arms

A heroic nine-year-old girl has revealed how she managed to escape from a kidnapper with her baby brother in her arms in Las Vegas on 24 October.

Nyla Prentiss and her 11-month-old sibling were sitting in the back seat of their mother’s locked SUV while she used an ATM at a 7-Eleven, when a man stole the vehicle.

The brave girl described how she pleaded with the kidnapper to release them, before he pulled over and she ran barefoot carrying her brother to safety back to the convenience store.

