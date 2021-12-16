Emergency crews rescued a baby from severe flooding in the Philippines as Typhoon Rai was upgraded to a category 5 storm after making landfall on Thursday.

Dramatic footage shows two Philippine Coast Guard officers wading through chest-deep water with a one-month-old baby in Cagayan de Oro City in the southern Philippines, as heavy rain and flooding has triggered rescue operations and evacuations in the country.

Rai is the 15th typhoon to hit Philippine territory this year, bringing with it wind speeds of up to 121mph, according to the Philippine weather bureau.

