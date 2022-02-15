Mother feeds six-month-old baby bleeding steak

A South Carolinian mum feeds her baby daughter thick slices of rare steak.

Katie Harley shared the now-viral clip capturing six-month-old Eliza placing the thick-cut steak in her mouth.

When the tot moves the lump of meat, a stain is seen on her seat strap from what appears to be the steak's blood.

“People [love] giving parenting advice to people who didn’t ask,” the 23-year-old said, noting the frenzied responses.

According to National Cattlemen’s Beef Association's 2020 research, “beef is an important complementary food for infants and toddlers during the first few years of life when rapid growth and development occur.”

