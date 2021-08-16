A London zoo has welcomed the arrival of a baby tamandua, a type of anteater indigenous to Central and South America.

ZSL London Zoo has shared footage of the baby animal after the parents, Ria and Tobi, welcomed their fourth pup on July 30.

Footage shared by keepers show the 25cm long juvenile creature clinging to the back of its mother as they walk around a South American-inspired rainforest environment.

Tamanduas, which means “catcher of ants” in the Tupí language of Brazil, have a 16-inch-long sticky tongue to capture insects.