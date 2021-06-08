An adorable baby tamandua recently born in a US zoo can be seen sticking out its long tongue and taking its first steps in this video.

A type of anteater indigenous to Central and South America, tamanduas have a 16-inch-long sticky tongue to capture insects. Tamandua means “catcher of ants” in the Tupí language of Brazil.

The pup named Liana was born in April at a Washington state zoo. She suffered from a respiratory illness that made her lose weight, but veterinarians have been nursing her back to health.

Zookeepers monitored her mother Terra’s pregnancy, feeding her whipped cream while performing ultrasound tests.