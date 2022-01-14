At least four rockets that targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad were shot down in mid-air by the building's C-RAM defense system on Thursday.

Iraqi officials have confirmed that two fell on the grounds of the embassy, while another fell on a school nearby, injuring a woman and two children.

A statement added that the rockets were fired by "terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq's security, sovereignty, and international relations".

Footage shows the defence system in action, shooting down the rockets in mid-air.

