Mum confronted outside home by balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars

Terrifying video shows the moment a woman was confronted outside her home by a balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars - who were trying to steal catalytic converters.

Cllr Madhuri Bedi, an independent councillor, managed to get herself and her dog inside the house and close the door before one of the men reached her.

He then spent over a minute banging on the door in an attempt to intimidate the councillor inside from coming out, while her family held the door closed.

The three thieves managed to get the converter off the vehicle and flee.

