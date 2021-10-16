Three people have been killed and another seven injured after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Bali on the morning of Saturday (16 October).

The quake hit the popular tourist destination just before dawn, and caused people to run outside in a panic. The US Geological Survey said the 4.8-magnitude tremor was centered 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) northeast of Singaraja, a port town of Bali.

A 4.3-magnitude aftershock followed shortly after the initial quake.