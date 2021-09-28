A Balkan drug cartel allegedly running the continent’s largest cocaine distribution network has been busted by law enforcement agencies from eight European countries.

The criminal organisation set up a “cocaine pipeline” from South America to Spain and other European countries and was “flooding Europe with cocaine,” according to the EU’s police agency Europol.

Authorities said on Monday that they made 61 arrests and seized more than four metric tons of the drug. Nine luxury vehicles, 324 kilograms of marijuana and €612,000 in cash were also seized.