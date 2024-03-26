One body recovered after Baltimore bridge collapse, city official confirms

One body has been recovered from the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday, 26 March, a Baltimore city council member has said.

City Council Member Phylicia Porter told CNN the body was recovered during the search for at least six people who have been missing since a container ship crashed into the bridge.

“We did hear that one body was found,” Ms Porter said.

The ship crashed into a pillar of the bridge around half an hour after setting sail at approximately 1:30am EDT (5:30am GMT) on a 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.