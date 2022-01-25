Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth is fighting for his life in hospital after a vacant rowhouse collapsed trapping them inside, officials said.

The firefighters were responding to a blaze in a three-story building on the 200 block of South Stricker St in West Baltimore when it collapsed at 6am on Monday.

The victims were identified as Lieutenant Paul Butrim and firefighter/paramedics Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo.

Firefighter John McMaster is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

