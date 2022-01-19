Watch live as Bank of England governor speaks to MPs about Financial Stability Report

Watch live as the Bank of England's [BoE] Governor Andrew Bailey and other top BoE officials are speak to lawmakers about the half-yearly Financial Stability Report, released in December.

It comes after inflation in Britain rose faster than expected to a near 30-year high in December, intensifying a squeeze on living standards and putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next month.

Sterling held close to a 23-month high against the euro and edged up against the dollar after the higher-than-expected British inflation data.

