This is the moment a banker called LBC radio station seeking free advice after receiving half of his £225,000 bonus.

The unnamed investment banker said he was hospitalised in January for eight days and, as a result, was only given 50 percent of his annual bonus.

After revealing the six-figure sum live on-air LBC presenter Daniel Barnett told the banker “Pay for a lawyer. Don’t phone a radio station for free advice.... there’s enough money there to be able to consult a lawyer”.