Banksy's Love is in The Bin artwork has been resold £18.5million at Sotheby’s in central London, three years after it was shredded.

The subversive street artist stunned the world with his stunt in 2018, which saw his ‘Girl With Balloon’ self-destruct immediately after the conclusion of an auction in London.

Attached to the wall, the canvas was passed through a secret shredder hidden in the frame, leaving the bottom half in strips.

Closing bidding auctioneer Oliver Barker joked he was relieved that it was ‘still there’ after the reselling.

