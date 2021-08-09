A piece of street art possibly created by secretive street artist Banksy has popped up in an East Anglian village. The art was discovered in the Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, this weekend.

“A model we had never seen before was sitting amongst our little cottages, but it looked as though vandals had been decorating it,” the attraction said. A miniature stable had been added to the set with the words “Banksy” and “Go Big or Go Home” plastered over it. Though yet to be authenticated, many suspect it to be the newest works of the face-less artist.