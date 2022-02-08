Banksy work moved from Port Talbot retail unit to secret location

Workers remove Season’s Greetings by street artist Banksy from a retail unit at Ty’r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location following attempts by “fanatics” to damage the artwork.

The mural shows depicts a child enjoying what he thinks is snow but is actually ash from a bin.

Mr Brandler, a gallery owner from Brentwood in Essex, said: “Fanatics have tried to destroy this amazing piece of art. We’re moving it to preserve it for future generations, where it can be seen and enjoyed, but not vandalised.”

