Barack Obama announces he has tested positive for Covid

Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former US president shared a statement on social media announcing the news, adding that he is "feeling fine".

"I just tested positive for Covid," Mr Obama wrote on Sunday.

"I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

