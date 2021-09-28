Watch live as the former United States of America president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will break ground on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, Chicago today.

It’s been 5 years since they made the official announcement of plans to build the facility south of the Museum of Science and Industry.

There’s been construction at the site but the official groundbreaking marks the beginning of progress for the South Side.

It's a $500 million project, expected to take four years to build and will include a library, museum, gardens and an activity center.