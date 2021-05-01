Former US president Barack Obama has revealed details of the last conversation he had before Osama bin Laden was killed.

In an interview 10 years on from the al Qaeda leader’s death, Obama discussed his final phone call with Admiral Bill McRaven – the retired commander of the US’ Special Operations Command which carried out the operation.

Speaking to ex-Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, the ex POTUS confirmed that he had called McRaven to wish the mission’s team well, and to ask the admiral to share his thanks with the other troops.