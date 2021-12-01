Barbados: Party scenes across republic to celebrate cutting ties with Queen

Barbados has officially become the world’s newest republic after removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

In a historic ceremony in the island’s capital of Bridgetown, Dame Sandra Mason was sworn in as president, with Prince Charles and Rihanna amongst those in attendance at the event.

Across the country, residents partied to celebrate the news, while the Queen sent Barbados her “warmest good wishes” for “happiness, peace and prosperity in the future” after being removed as head of state.

