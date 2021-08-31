Barbershop owner shoots masked gunman who was ‘upset over haircut’

A barber in Florida shot and wounded a masked gunman who entered his shop pointing a firearm at several people.

Oral Reid, the owner of New York Hair Barber Shop in the city of Melbourne, grabbed his own gun and opened fire on Marlon Mascoe, who was threatening other customers.

Melbourne Police have since confirmed the incident arose over Mascoe being “upset” about a haircut.

“The investigation revealed that it wasn’t related to a robbery. It was actually related to a prior haircut transaction he was unhappy with or an interaction inside the business,” police lieutenant Ryan Schorer said.