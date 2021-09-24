Protesters gathered outside the Italian embassy in Barcelona on Friday after the arrest of Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The former Catalan president is due to appear in court after authorities detained him following his decision to flee Spain four years ago.

Puigdemont is facing charges of sedition and misuse of public funds, for which Spain’s supreme court issued a European and international arrest warrant almost two years ago.

After his arrest, thousands gathered outside the Italian embassy in Barcelona with many holding banners saying “free our president”.