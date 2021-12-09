Barcelona lights 12-pointed star on top of unfinished Sagrada Familia

A 12-pointed star installed at the top of Antoni Gaudí’s famous Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona lights up.

The 24.6ft star, which weighs 5.5 tons, was manoeuvred onto the Virgin Mary tower before being lit up with spotlights at the base of each point for the first time last night.

Hundreds gathered to watch the five-ton star be lit for the first time during the ceremony.

Spain’s Sagrada Familia is one of the most complicated and time-consuming architectural projects ever undertaken and remains unfinished 139 years after the idea for a church on the site was first discussed.

