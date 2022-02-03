Rishi Sunak ‘most incompetent chancellor I have ever seen’, says Labour MP Barry Sheerman

Labour MP Barry Sheerman has hit out at chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The 81-year-old politician is the UK’s longest-serving continuously Labour MP in the current parliament, and has called Sunak “the most incompetent chancellor I have ever seen”.

Speaking today in parliament, Sheerman said: “We all know the chancellor is a fast-talking, slick operator, who knows how to keep his head down when it’s useful.

“But can I tell you as someone who’s been in this house since 1979, he’s the most incompetent chancellor I’ve ever seen.”

