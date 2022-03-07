American basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia

One of America’s most successful women’s basketball players has been detained in Russia.

Brittney Griner, 31, was found with vape cartridges which contained hashish oil at an airport near Moscow last month.

The sports professional was held by the Russian Federal Customs Service, who confirmed on Saturday that the detainee was a professional basketball player who played in the WNBA, but did not confirm her name.

It is unclear whether Ms Griner is still in custody, but Russian authorities say she could face up to 10 years in prison.

