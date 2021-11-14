France's prime minister Jean Castex and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo led commemorations marking the sixth anniversary of the terror attacks that left 130 people dead.

Wreaths were laid in front of a plaque outside the Bataclan concert venue listing the names of the 90 people who were shot by intruders on the evening of November 13 2015.

A ceremony was also held outside the Stade de France football stadium where the wave of killings began.

20 people are currently standing trial for their involvement in the attacks, with the verdict expected in May of next year.

