Video footage shared online shows flames peeling from the top of a tower block in Battersea with a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that it has sent seventy firefighters and 10 fire engines to tackle a blaze in a block of flats in Battersea in southwest London.

The fire and rescue service added that a flat on the 20th floor of the building was alight and one woman, who is being assessed for smoke inhalation, had left the affected flat before firefighters arrived at the scene.

