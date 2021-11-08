BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker grilled a Conservative MP regarding reported sleaze in the Conservative party.

Mr Walker asked MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan if she was taking the matter "seriously".

The Secretary of State for International Trade appeared on the morning programme to discuss the upcoming MP emergency debate amid the ongoing accusations of Government corruption.

Ms Trevelyan appeared to dodge Dan's questions on today's sleaze debate.

Dan said: "It just seems like you're being quite dismissive of what I think are genuine concerns from lots of people about issues they see in the Conservative party and an important debate today."

