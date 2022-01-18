Nadine Dorries confirms BBC licence fee to be frozen for two years

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed the BBC licence fee is to be frozen at £159 for two years.

Bosses at the BBC branded the move “disappointing” as Dorries even came under criticism from her own side while arguing it was necessary to tackle the rising cost of living.

As she also confirmed a review of the licence fee’s existence in the future, Labour accused the Cabinet minister of trying to distract from Boris Johnson’s woes while waging a “vendetta” against the BBC.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here