Veteran BBC newsreader struggles to contain laughter over Christmas tree innuendo

A veteran BBC newsreader struggled to contain his laughter over a Christmas tree innuendo he made during a live broadcast.

BBC Look North East Yorkshire presenter Peter Levy was presenting a segment of the show about the right time to put up Christmas decorations this week, but struggled to keep a straight face following a comment he made.

Levy declared: “Mine is only a small one but it went up at the weekend.”

He then struggled to contain his laughter as he added: “My Christmas tree went up.”