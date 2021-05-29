A BBC newsreader was moved to tears as she read out a statement from jurors at the inquest into the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack.

Jane Hill’s voice was thick with emotion as she reported on the jury’s statement in which they offered condolences to the families and friends of Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, both of whom were killed in the attack on 29 November 2019.

She described the statement – which hailed the pair as “wonderful young people” who “touched the lives of so many” – as “very, very emotional”.