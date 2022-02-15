Farmers beat cows with spades in disturbing BBC Panorama episode

A BBC Panorama documentary exposes the distressing cruelty animals’ are suffering on a South Wales dairy farm.

The documentary, A Cows Life, which aired on BBC One yesterday (February 14) saw reporters explore the “controversial” ways of the milk industry.

In the documentary, a Welsh farm was exposed for animal abuse against its cows, resulting in a dairy boycott.

Disturbing footage captures farmers who worked at the facility kicking and hitting an injured cow with shovels on its front and sides.

Another clip captures a worker aggressively pulling the cow’s tail.

