A passionate BBC Question Time audience member has condemned MP James Cleverly over the government’s Afghanistan exit strategy.

The MP provided a seemingly avoidant explanation when asked why the government’s “exit strategy had failed”.

“Don’t carry on, answer the question,” the woman interjected.

“How materially effective is that? Because if it was effective, we wouldn’t be having this conversation today would we?

”How dare you, how dare you.”

Presenter Fiona Bruce has since been slammed by viewers, with one claiming: “James Cleverly just rolled right over her [Bruce] and it was left to an audience member to stop him and put him straight. Farcical.”