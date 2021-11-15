BBC’s north of England correspondent Fiona Trott was heckled outside the scene of the Liverpool hospital explosion in which one person was killed and another injured.

The blast was declared a terrorist incident on Monday (15 November) with police confirming that it was a bomb that caused the taxi to rapidly catch fire.

Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terror Police North West, said police were pursuing an inquiry as to whether the explosion was linked to Remembrance Sunday events that were taking place around the country.