BBC reporter sees pictures of her Kyiv family home partially destroyed live on air

A BBC Ukraine reporter appeared to fight back tears after seeing pictures of her family home, partially destroyed by an alleged bomb overnight in Kyiv.

Olga Malchevska was live on air when she recieved confirmation from her mum that her family was safe after taking shelter in the basement.

The anchor told BBC colleagues she "did not imagine" that she would be reporting on her family home being bombed a day into Russia's invasion.

While live on air, Olga attempts to find her family's apartment among the remains of the apartment block.

Sign up to our newsletters.