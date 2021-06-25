If you’ve been wondering how to pronounce Gina Coladangelo’s name, don’t ask BBC political correspondent Ben Wright, who was caught on camera struggling with the surname earlier on Friday.

Mr Wright was explaining that The Sun newspaper has published security pictures that allegedly show health secretary Matt Hancock in an embrace with lobbyist Ms Coladangelo when he started stumbling over his words.

“Coladange… Code…Co… Coladange…jaje – sorry, I beg your pardon – Gina Coladag… age… jen… jenlo,” the visibly embarrassed reporter stuttered, failing until the end to utter the name in full.